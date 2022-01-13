10 under $10 for Jan. 14-21 – Okay, Honey, Happiness, Blake Braley and Carter Hudson

1 “New Year, New You” – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre players improvise a show based on the audience’s new year’s resolutions. This show is rated for general audiences. Masks required. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com. Admission: $8

2 Okay, Honey – 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Folk duo Okay, Honey visits Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room. For more information, visit dryflydistilling.com, and Okay, Honey on Facebook. Admission: FREE

3 The Happiness – 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Rock cover band the Happiness visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

4 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

6 Carter Hudson – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Spokane-based singer-songwriter Carter Hudson returns to Zola. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE.

7 Desperate8s – 9 p.m. Thursday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues-rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.”. Admission: FREE

8 Mya Cluff Exhibit – 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, SFCC Fine Arts Gallery, 3410 W. Fort George Wright Drive, Building 6. Hosted by Spokane Falls Community College, Montana-based artist Mya Cluff will present “Where Do I End, and You Begin?” a visual art exhibition of ceramic sculpture exploring “the beginnings and endings of selfhood.” The exhibit continues through Feb. 8. For more information, visit sfcc.spokane.edu and search for “Mya Cluff.” Admission: FREE

9 Saturday With the Symphony – 11 a.m. Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Librarian Delany Daly and musicians from the Coeur d’Alene Symphony will present a music-themed story time. To register for the event, visit forms.office.com/r/2JrpyrbXMv. For more information, visit cdalibrary.org. Admission: FREE

10 John Firshi – 7 p.m. Friday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. John Firshi visits Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE