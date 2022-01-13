Arts Wrap: CDA Summer Theatre hires executive artistic director

CDA Summer Theatre hires new executive artistic director

After serving as associate artistic director and later as executive director for CDA Summer Theatre on a largely volunteer basis over the past few years, Chuck Ethridge has been officially hired as executive and artistic director.

Following canceled seasons in 2020 and 2021, Ethridge will lead CDA Summer Theatre back to the stage with three productions at the Schuler Performing Arts Center at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, where the company last performed in 2014.

CDA Summer Theatre’s 2022 season will feature “Mamma Mia!” from July 1-10, “Little Women, The Broadway Musical” from July 22-31, and “Nunsense” from August 12-21.

For information, visit cdasummertheatre.com.