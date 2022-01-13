Boiada Brazilian Grill coming to downtown Spokane

A Kennewick-based Brazilian steakhouse is coming to downtown Spokane.

Boiada Brazilian Grill co-owners Josiane Ballin and Hélio Vieira are opening the restaurant in the more than 7,000-square-foot building currently occupied by Maracas Mexican Restaurant at 245 W. Spokane Falls Boulevard.

Maracas will be vacating the building this week, and renovations are slated to begin Monday to make way for the Brazilian grill, Vieira said.

“We think it will be a great fit because of the style and way that we serve,” Vieira said. “We think it will be well accepted by Spokane.”

Brazilian steakhouses – also known as churrascarias – are unique in how they serve meals.

Servers rotate throughout the restaurant bringing large skewers of various slow-roasted meats to diners’ tables. The meats are then sliced directly onto diners’ plates.

Boiada Brazilian Grill features rodizio churrasco – or all-you-can-eat Brazilian barbeque – with various meats, including flank steak, filet mignon, ribeye, lamb chops and bacon wrapped chicken. The restaurant also offers a salad buffet, desserts, fine wines and Brazilian-inspired cocktails.

It was a dream of both Vieira and Ballin to open a Brazilian steakhouse.

Vieira has been in the restaurant industry since 2004, starting his career in the kitchen of a Brazilian steakhouse and working his way up to general manager.

Ballin, whose background is in project management, worked in the education, oil and gas, and nonprofit industries while waiting for the right opportunity to open a restaurant.

In 2019, the Brazilian natives and business partners opened Boiada Brazilian Grill at 8418 W. Gage Blvd. in Kennewick.

Since opening, the restaurant’s rodizio churrasco concept has generated a positive response from the Tri-Cities community, Ballin said.

Benton City-based Cardenas All Around Construction and Remodel is the contractor for Boiada Brazilian Grill in Spokane.

Eighty8 Architecture, of Spokane, is designing the restaurant, according to a permit application filed with the city.

Maracas Mexican Restaurant was not immediately available for comment on closure of its downtown location.

Boiada Brazilian Grill’s downtown Spokane location is expected to open in 60 to 90 days, Vieira said.

"It's about building an experience," Vieira said of the restaurant. "People come for their celebrations, birthdays and for business. We make sure we do whatever we can to exceed customer expectations."