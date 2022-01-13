A Grip on Sports: The Zags’ first big WCC showdown this season has an air of uncertainty, which fits right in these days

A GRIP ON SPORTS • If there is one word that describes this college basketball season, it is uncertainty. And it has been applied in a myriad of ways.

• The main application of the word, of course, has concerned the pandemic. A seemingly never-ending loss of games. A hiatus here, a pause there. Too often we tune in to watch only to discover the contest was postponed an hour earlier.

But that’s not the only form of hesitation.

When someone asks who is going to win the national title this season, what is your answer? And do you blurt out a school’s name quickly or is there a long pause first?

Heck, if someone were to ask you the same question about the West Coast Conference, how quickly would you answer? There has to be some hesitancy, right? After all, everything from the numbers to the eye test to Mark Few’s pronunciations tell us the top of the league is better than its been. And the challenge to Gonzaga’s supremacy has never been greater this century.

Hard to swallow? Maybe. After all, the Zags are 12-2 after having played some of the better – at least at the top end – competition in the nation. And they are ranked second nationally, with another ascension to No. 1 possible in a few days.

But the BYU team that comes into the Kennel tonight is a different form of test. Nonconference opponents, even the Dukes and Texas Techs and Alabamas of the world, don’t know you as well as your familiar foes, your conference brethren. Geoffrey Chaucer was right you know. Familiarity does breed contempt, even if outwardly there are professions of respect.

And this Brigham Young group’s disdain is accompanied by a different challenge than the versions that have challenged GU’s supremacy before.

These Cougars actually try to stop you from scoring. I know, odd, huh? Dave Rose’s teams prided themselves on playing fast and running away from the opposition. But when the opposition plays faster than anyone outside the NBA, that plan doesn’t always work. Occasionally, yes. The majority of the time, no.

This season Mark Pope, who replaced the retired Rose a couple years ago, has changed the formula. Mainly due to an injury-mandated necessity, but it’s different nonetheless. The 14-2 Cougars are one of the WCC’s better defensive teams.

They showed off their prowess this past Saturday, when the flummoxed Saint Mary’s, winning 53-42 in a game that seemed more akin to Pullman, circa 2007, than Provo in 2022.

Will it work tonight?

The numbers say no. As good as BYU’s defense has been – the Cougars yield 61.9 points per game – Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive rating system has them 18th nationally. No. 17? That would be Gonzaga. And the Bulldogs have a huge edge offensively, second behind only Purdue’s efficient attack. The Cougars? They are not in the top 100.

So when you turn on your TV at 8 tonight, pop over to ESPN2 and settle in to listen to Jay Bilas take swipes at the NCAA, you can be certain of just one thing in this year of uncertainty: These two teams will leave everything they have on the McCarthey Athletic Center court.

If the game actually happens, of course. Of that, we have no guarantees.

• If I were a betting man, I would wager a lot neither Dave Flemming nor Bilas, the two folks describing tonight’s GU game on ESPN2, will be in town. Not with the surge, the tough travel times we are in and the financial savings of broadcasting remotely. And I would bet neither is all that upset about not being in Spokane in mid-January. Heck, if I could be someplace warm right now, I would be. At least the freezing fog has lifted. Until later …