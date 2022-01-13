Hayden company purchases Fresno-based air carrier
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 13, 2022
The Hayden-based parent company of Empire Airlines has purchased West Air Inc., which is a FedEx Feeder airline based in Fresno, California.
The acquisition will expand the footprint of Empire Airlines, which delivers FedEx packages from locations in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Alaska, California, Oklahoma, South Dakota, New Mexico and Kansas.
Empire Airlines has been a FedEx Feeder airline since 1988, according to the release.
In addition to Empire Airlines, which was founded in 1977, Empire Holdings Inc., also owns Empire Aerospace and Empire Unmanned.
“West Air is a great company with a stellar reputation in the industry,” Tim Komberec, Empire Airlines CEO and chairman, said in the release.
“Their management philosophy and business ethics closely match those of Empire. We are excited to have them as a member of the Empire family.”
West Air will continue to operate as a stand-alone company with its existing management in place, although Komberec will become West Air’s new CEO, according to the release.
