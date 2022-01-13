Music calendar for Jan. 14-21 – The Happiness, Mark Holt, Runaway Symphony, Spokane Symphony, Okay Honey

Rewind – Classic rock. Friday and Saturday , 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

WSU Graduate Recital: Bryson Harding – Featuring works by Alex Shapiro and John Williams. Also featuring a world premiere by graduate student Joshua Thomson. Friday, 4:10-5 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 6 p.m. Vista House at Point A, 22750 Old Spiral Highway, Genesee.

Okay, Honey – Folk duo. Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. (509) 489-2112.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Runaway Symphony – Indie rock. With Hardwood Heart. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Spokane Symphony Masterworks 4: Eckart Returns – Conductor Laureate Eckart Preu returns to conduct Richard Wagner’s “Prelude and Liebestod From Tristan und Isolde” and Anton Bruckner’s “Symphony No. 3 in D minor.” Saturday, 8 p.m. and Sunday, 3 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $19-$62. (509) 624-1200.

Two Rivers Jazz Quartet – Jazz. Saturday, Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Mobius Riff – Jazz/folk/rock instrumentals. Saturday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Balance Trick – Reggae/rock. With Snacks at Midnight. Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $8. (509) 863-8098.

The Unlikely Candidates – Indie rock. With Mom Rock. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $18-$20. (206) 499-9173.

Okay, Honey – Folk duo. Saturday, 8-10 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 667-1896.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Right Front Burner – Funk trio. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

The Happiness – Rock. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Evan Denlinger – Singer-songwriter. Sunday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Subtronics – Electronic dance music. Sunday, 7 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. (866) 468-7623.

Lomelda – Indie folk/pop. With alexalone. Sunday, 8 p.m. 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15-$18. (206) 499-9173.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Big Head Todd and the Monsters – Rock/folk/blues. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $29-$49. (509) 227-7638.

Zonky Night – Jazz variety show. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10. (206) 499-9173.

Tim G. – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Samantha Carston – Blues. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Jesse Cook – Canadian guitarist. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$45. (509) 227-7638.

Okay, Honey – Folk duo. Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Badass Backyard Brewing, 3115 N. Butler Road, Millwood.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

WSU Graduate Recital – Featuring Emren Akdamar. Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Thursday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Brutser – Rock. Jan. 21 and 22, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

WSU Student Recital – Featuring Nanette Erickson. Jan. 21, 3:10-4:10 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

Kosh – Singer-songwriter. Jan. 21, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Jason Perry – Singer-songwriter. Jan. 21, 6-8 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. Free. (509) 489-2112.

Okay, Honey – Folk duo. Jan. 21, 6-9 p.m. Bee’s Knees Whiskey Bar, 324 W. Lancaster Ave., Hayden. (208) 758-0558.

Ron Greene Trio – Blues/soul/rock. Jan. 21, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

David Larsen and the Larsen Group – Jazz/blues/funk instrumentals. Jan. 21, 7 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Free. (206) 499-9173.

Militarie Gun – Indie rock. With Supercrush, Shine and Lipsick . Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $15. (509) 863-8098.

WSU Faculty Artist Series – Featuring collaborations with WSU Music Faculty and students. The first half will feature a new work for euphonium, piano and percussion by Welsh composer Tom Davoren, followed by an euphonium and marimba duet by British composer Hannah Drage. The second half will feature Yuna Roh on the rarely played capriccio by composer Leoš Janáček. Jan. 21, 7:30-9 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-4148.

The Happiness – Rock cover band. Jan. 21, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.