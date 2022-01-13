Prep roundup: Emberlyn Reynolds leads Lake City girls, Timberwolves boys complete sweep of Lewiston

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls basketball

Lake City 64, Lewiston 62: Emberlyn Reynolds scored 20 points, Avery Waddington added 16 and the Timberwolves (15-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Bengals (7-8, 2-4) in an Inland Empire League game. Katy Wessels led Lewiston with 18 points and Ahnika U’Ren recorded 14.

Sandpoint 43, Timberlake 38: Kelsey Cessna scored 11 points, Demi Driggs added 10 and the visiting Bulldogs (8-6) beat the Tigers (8-4) in a nonleague game. McKennah Kronenberg led Timberlake with 12 points.

Colfax 55, Northwest Christian 36: Asher Cai scored 19 points and the visiting Bulldogs (9-1, 2-0) beat the Crusaders (5-7, 2-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Jaisha Gibb and Brynn McGaughy added 13 points apiece for Colfax. Kaitlyn Waters paced NWC with 12 points.

Boys basketball

Lake City 67, Lewiston 56: The Timberwolves (13-0, 2-0), ranked No. 1 in 5A by the state media, beat the Bengals (11-2, 1-1) in an Inland Empire League game on Thursday.

Colfax 68, Northwest Christian 55: John Lustig scored 26 points, Seth Lustig added 20 and the Bulldogs (9-2, 2-0) beat the Crusaders (6-7, 3-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Asher West led NWC with 22 points and Avi West added 14.

Wrestling

West Valley 51, Shadle Park 27: Ethan Carrell (160) and Andrew Royston (170) won by pin and the Eagles beat the visiting Highlanders in a GSL 2A dual meet. Braeden Champion (113) and Isaiah Johnson (182) won by pin for Shadle Park.

Gymnastics

GSL No. 2 (Mt. Spokane host): Mikah Baggot of Central Valley won the bars and vault to take the top all-around spot at the Mead Gymnastics Center. CV took the team win with 151 points, while Shadle Park was second (126.425) and Rogers (70) was third. CV’s Ella Lamoreaux won the beam and West Valley’s Brenna Vasicek placed first on the floor.