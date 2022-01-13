Stream on Demand: MCU hit ‘Eternals’ takes over TV screens

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

“Eternals” (2021, PG-13), among the least familiar of Marvel Comics characters, are brought to the big screen as the most diverse team of heroes yet. Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek are among the cast playing immortals roused from retirement to save the world. (Disney+)

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (2021, R), Joel Coen’s stark black-and-white screen adaptation of the Shakespeare tragedy. Shot on austere, minimalist sets and fog-strewn spaces, it sets the Scottish play in a world out of time and place. (Apple TV+)

A quietly perceptive drama of relationships, creativity and commitment, “Bergman Island” (2021, R) stars Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth as filmmakers and unmarried life partners whose partnership undergoes turbulence during a summer retreat. (Hulu)

Filmmaking also plays a role in “Black Bear” (2020, R), a comic drama starring Aubrey Plaza as a director on vacation whose presence stirs ups tensions between a married couple (Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon). (Hulu and Paramount+)

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (2021, PG) is the fourth (and apparently final) film in the animated-comedy series set in the world of classic movie monsters. Adam Sandler and Kevin James are gone, but Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez and the rest voice their characters one last time. (Amazon Prime Video)

“Peacemaker” (TV-MA), a spinoff of James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad,” gives the violent would-be superhero played by John Cena his own series. New episodes on Thursdays. (HBO Max)

Isla Fisher is a woman with a secret and Josh Gad a single father with a troubled daughter, adults whose lives collide (quite literally) in “Wolf Like Me” (TV-MA), a mix of romantic comedy, mystery and horror. (Peacock)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

“Dune” (2021, PG-13), Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s landmark science-fiction novel, is also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

Alyssa Milano stars in “Brazen” (2022, TV-MA), based on the mystery novel by Nora Roberts. Expect sequels if it’s a hit.

The murder mystery “Archive 81” (TV-MA) follows an archivist (Mamoudou Athie) reconstructing an investigation into a dangerous cult.

Hulu

A scientist (Maren Eggert) lives with an experimental humanoid robot (Dan Stevens) designed to be her perfect romantic partner in the sci-fi romcom “I’m Your Man” (Germany, 2021, R, with subtitles).

HBO Max

The second seasons of the young adult drama “Euphoria” (TV-MA) with Zendaya and the comedy “The Righteous Gemstones” (TV-MA) with Danny McBride and John Goodman begin; new episodes on Sundays.

Other streams

Liev Schreiber returns as television’s most tormented fixer in “Ray Donovan: The Movie” (2022, TV-MA), the feature-length finale to the series. (Showtime Anytime)

The third and final season of “A Discovery of Witches” (TV-MA) brings its lovers (Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer) back from 1590 to the present. (AMC+ and Sundance Now and Shudder)

The cozy British series “Queens of Mystery” (TV-14) returns for a second season of three two-part mysteries, new each Monday through the month. (Acorn TV)

New on disc and at Redbox

“Dune,” “Halloween Kills”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.