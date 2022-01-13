The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Fog 29° Fog
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Teen who threatened U-High classmate receives suspended sentence

UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 13, 2022

University High School main building is seen Jan. 30, 2020 in Spokane Valley.  (JESSE TINSLEY)
University High School main building is seen Jan. 30, 2020 in Spokane Valley.  (JESSE TINSLEY)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A student who made death threats against a classmate at University High School last year received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty earlier this month.

Adam McCarty, 18, pleaded guilty Jan. 6 to harassment .

McCarty had an altercation with a student and then threatened on social media to kill that person, according to court documents. The threat of violence forced University to cancel school on Nov. 5.

“These threats were then forwarded and passed around, along with other individual interpretations, that McCarty would shoot the school up while others warned classmates not to go to school today because the school would be shot up,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement at the time.

Investigators did not locate a specific threat from McCarty indicating he intended to “shoot up the school” but found specific threats against a 16-year-old classmate.

McCarty pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment and was sentenced to spend 364 days in jail, the maximum sentence for the crime. However, 303 days were suspended and McCarty had already served the remaining 61 days, according to court records.

McCarty will remain on probation for 12 months and be unable to possess firearms or ammunition during that time.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety