This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Invisible: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

2. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)

4. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)

6. “Star Wars: The Fallen Star (The High Republic),” Claudia Gray (Del Rey)

7. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

8. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)

9. “The Starless Crown,” James Rollins (Tor)

10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel (Outlander),” Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

Nonfiction

1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

2. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)

3. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin (Harper)

4. “The Comfortable Kitchen: 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, and Wholesome Recipes,” Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)

5. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope (the NEW 365-day Prayer Book),” Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)

7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)

8. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

9. “Will,” Will Smith (Penguin Press)

10. “I’ll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits with Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)