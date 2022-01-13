This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
UPDATED: Thu., Jan. 13, 2022
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Invisible: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
2. “The Judge’s List: A Novel,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me: A Novel,” Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Wish,” Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)
5. “The Lincoln Highway,” Amor Towles (Viking)
6. “Star Wars: The Fallen Star (The High Republic),” Claudia Gray (Del Rey)
7. “Wish You Were Here: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)
8. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel,” Mitch Albom (Harper)
9. “The Starless Crown,” James Rollins (Tor)
10. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone: A Novel (Outlander),” Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
2. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse)
3. “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Jamie Raskin (Harper)
4. “The Comfortable Kitchen: 105 Laid-Back, Healthy, and Wholesome Recipes,” Alex Snodgrass (Morrow)
5. “Jesus Listens: Daily Devotional Prayers of Peace, Joy, and Hope (the NEW 365-day Prayer Book),” Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)
6. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems,” Amanda Gorman (Viking)
7. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World)
8. “American Marxism,” Mark R. Levin (Threshold)
9. “Will,” Will Smith (Penguin Press)
10. “I’ll Start Again Monday: Break the Cycle of Unhealthy Eating Habits with Lasting Spiritual Satisfaction,” Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)
