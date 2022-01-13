What’s Worth Watching: ‘Peacemaker,’ ‘Wolf Like Me,” ‘The House’ and ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Filmed in black and white, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (2021), director Joel Coen’s first project without his brother Ethan, brings a new approach to Shakespeare’s Scottish play. Starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand – an older pairing than you might typically see in the roles of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth – the film carries a heightened sense that time is running out. Also starring Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Brendan Gleeson and Harry Melling, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is available on Apple TV+.

“Peacemaker” (2022)

Created by James Gunn, this “Suicide Squad” spinoff follows the title character (John Cena), a sometimes superhero, sometimes supervillain with a talent for killing, seemingly bent on making peace at any cost. At first merciless in his pursuit, as time goes on and his body count continues to rise, Peacemaker begins to question his orders and his methods. “Peacemaker” is available on HBO Max.

“Wolf Like Me” (2022)

After a car accident, widower Gary (Josh Gad) and his young daughter, Emma, form an unlikely attachment with Mary (Isla Fisher), the woman who hit them. This wild, genre-bending ride of a film will keep you guessing as it jumps from drama and romantic comedy into the supernatural. Filmmakers recommend knowing as little as possible before sitting down to watch. “Wolf Like Me” is available on Peacock.

“The House” (2022)

This adult stop-motion anthology follows the stories spanning three generations and groups of characters living in the same house, one after the other. Featuring the vocal talents of Matthew Goode, Miranda Richardson, Dizzee Rascal and Helena Bonham Carter, “The House” is available on Netflix.