Woman dies in head-on crash near Riverside State Park Thursday morning

One driver died and another was injured in a head-on collision early Thursday morning near Deep Creek.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 6500 block of North Wood Road just after 7 a.m. and discovered a two-car crash, according to a news release.

A woman driving a 2003 Saturn Ion was traveling north when she crossed the centerline and hit a 2005 Chevrolet truck, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the Ion was not wearing a seatbelt and died on scene. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to the news release.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the name of the driver who died at a later date.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.