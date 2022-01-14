Concessions paused at Beasley Coliseum due to change in COVID-19 operations
Washington State is pausing concession sales at Beasley Coliseum because of a change in COVID-19 operations at the Pullman school, according to a news release issued Friday.
Food and drinks will not be available during Cougar basketball games “at least through the end of January,” per a statement from WSU President Kirk Schulz.
“This will allow attendees to keep their masks on at all times,” Schulz wrote.
WSU made adjustments to its campus COVID-19 procedures “to provide increased protection against the highly transmissible omicron variant,” per the release.
