WSU Men's Basketball
Sports >  WSU basketball

Concessions paused at Beasley Coliseum due to change in COVID-19 operations

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 14, 2022

Washington State University is pausing concession sales at Beasley Coliseum due to a chance in COVID-19 operations. (Associated Press)
From staff reports

Washington State is pausing concession sales at Beasley Coliseum because of a change in COVID-19 operations at the Pullman school, according to a news release issued Friday.

Food and drinks will not be available during Cougar basketball games “at least through the end of January,” per a statement from WSU President Kirk Schulz.

“This will allow attendees to keep their masks on at all times,” Schulz wrote.

WSU made adjustments to its campus COVID-19 procedures “to provide increased protection against the highly transmissible omicron variant,” per the release.

