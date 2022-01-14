The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Fog 32° Fog
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Cougar women rally from 14-point deficit to beat USC

UPDATED: Fri., Jan. 14, 2022

Washington State guard Johanna Teder, left, throws the ball in bounds as she falls out as Southern California guard Alyson Miura defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Associated Press)
Washington State guard Johanna Teder, left, throws the ball in bounds as she falls out as Southern California guard Alyson Miura defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Associated Press)

From staff reports

Washington State couldn’t have dug itself into a deeper hole on Friday.

After the first quarter, the Cougar women trailed 17-3 on the road against USC – a team that beat No. 4 Arizona on Sunday – but rallied to beat the Trojans 71-63 for their first win of the new year.

WSU (10-5, 2-2 Pac-12) shot 1 of 14 from the field in the first quarter, but went 8 for 12 in the second to cut the deficit to seven points at halftime.

Johanna Teder and Ula Motuga combined for 19 of the Cougars’ 30 first-half points, as the team’s leading scorer – Charlisse Leger-Walker – scored two points on 1-of-8 shooting.

Teder made a corner 3-pointer in transition to put the Cougars ahead 50-48 for their first lead of the night with 2:03 remaining in the third quarter.

The Trojans (8-5, 1-2) regained the lead on a 3-pointer from Bella Perkins to open the fourth quarter.

Leger-Walker scored five of her 13 points in a 1-minute span to give WSU a seven-point lead .

Teder led WSU with 20 points, and Motuga added 14, shooting 4 of 5 on 3-pointers. Both scoring totals were season highs.

USC held statistical advantages in field-goal percentage (40 to 38) and 3-point percentage (50 to 32), but the Cougars scored 10 more points on free throws and had a 17-3 advantage in second-chance points.

The Cougars won their first game since beating California on Dec. 31, being rolled by No. 2 Stanford 82-44 on Jan. 2 and falling short against Arizona 60-52 on Jan. 7.

WSU will remain in Los Angeles this weekend for a noon meeting with UCLA on Sunday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.