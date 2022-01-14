Gonzaga-Pacific becomes fifth game scratched from Bulldogs’ schedule

With a fifth game wiped from Gonzaga’s schedule, the country’s second-ranked team could be up against another long pause after Saturday’s game against Santa Clara.

Due to COVID-19 protocols within Pacific’s program, next Thursday’s game between the Bulldogs and Tigers in Stockton will not be played as scheduled, GU announced Friday afternoon.

According to a school release, “the institutions will work with the West Coast Conference to schedule the impacted game.”

Gonzaga had already canceled or postponed four previous games due to COVID-19 issues within its own program, those of an opponent. The Bulldogs canceled a Dec. 12 game against Washington when members of the Huskies were in health and safety protocols, then postponed three consecutive WCC games at San Diego, at Loyola Marymount and home against San Francisco when Gonzaga ran into COVID-19 setbacks of its own.

With open dates on Thursday and Saturday, the Bulldogs may try to find at least one opponent, either in the WCC or out of conference, to fill in the void without Pacific on the schedule. Every other team in the WCC is scheduled to play a game next Thursday and Santa Clara is the only other team in the league with an open date next Saturday.

If the Zags aren’t able to schedule a game next week, they’d be facing a 12-day layoff between Saturday’s game against Santa Clara and a Jan. 27 game against Loyola Marymount in Spokane.