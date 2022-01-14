Greater Spokane League postpones large portion of Friday schedule due to COVID protocols

Two days after the Greater Spokane League postponed its rivalry week spirit games at the Spokane Arena, a large portion of Friday’s schedule was postponed due to teams or school districts restricted due to COVID protocols.

Six of the 10 games scheduled for the GSL 4A/3A division were postponed, while only one of the six games originally scheduled in the 2A division was allowed to go ahead.

On Wednesday, the Mead School District announced it was out of COVID testing material due problems with ordering and shipping. That situation had not rectified through the week and at noon on Friday the district cancelled all athletic participation until testing material could be procured.

Mead’s boys game was already off due to Ridgeline’s team in protocol, and the girls game was added to the list of postponements.

Mt. Spokane had to postpone its doubleheader against North Central.

Ferris postponed its home boys and girls games against Central Valley.

In 2A, the East Valley-West Valley games were postponed on Friday, while the Pullman School District on Thursday announced a two-week moratorium on athletics and postponed its Friday games against Shadle Park. On Friday, Pullman revised its pause to one week and will resume play Jan. 18.

In addition, the Rogers girls home game against Clarkston was postponed.

Makeup dates for these games have not been announced yet.