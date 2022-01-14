Other side of the climate coin

On Jim Camden’s prediction No. 3 (“Spin Control,” Jan. 2), regarding climate change, while what he says is true, on the flip side of that coin are those who cry “It the end of the world” when we have a hot day. I remember last summer when it was 100-plus degrees, it was 52 degrees in London, UK. What both sides forget is that climate records have been being kept for only about 150 years. Thus “IF” the world is billions of years old, what do we really know?

I’ve likened it to my grandkids that it is like there is a stack of 20-pound bond paper from here to the moon representing climate history. We know, perhaps the bottom inch or so, but not any more. What to do … ?Read Genesis 8:22.

Conserve, don’t waste, take care of Mother Earth. She is very old!

H. Duane Brown

Spokane Valley