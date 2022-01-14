Man convicted of murdering Jason Fox, station reports

A jury Thursday convicted one of the suspects in the murder of Jason Fox in 2020, according to KREM 2 News.

Claude Merritt was found guilty on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, related to the death of Jason Fox, 19, the station reported.

On Oct. 4, 2020, authorities found Fox with his hands bound behind his back in a shallow grave on the grounds of a riverfront wedding venue outside of Newport.

Kevin Belding was also facing charges in the murder of Fox, but a judge dropped the murder charge against him, KREM reported last month.

Three other people, Matthew Raddatz-Freeman, Riley Hillestad and Sean Bellah, were also arrested in connection to Fox’s death, KREM reported. The status of their cases was unclear Friday.

Merritt is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 18.