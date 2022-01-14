Prep roundup: Greater Spokane League postpones large portion of schedule; Gonzaga Prep boys, girls sweep Cheney

Two days after the Greater Spokane League postponed its rivalry week spirit games at the Spokane Arena, a large portion of Friday’s schedule was postponed due to teams or school districts restricted due to COVID protocols.

Six of the 10 games scheduled for the GSL 4A/3A division were postponed, while only one of the six games originally scheduled in the 2A division was played.

Mead School District has been out of testing supplies since Wednesday. At noon on Friday the district canceled all athletic participation until testing material could be procured.

Mead’s boys game was already off due to Ridgeline’s team in protocol, and the girls game was added to the list of postponements. Mt. Spokane had to postpone its doubleheader against North Central.

Ferris postponed its home boys and girls games against Central Valley.

In 2A, the East Valley-West Valley games were postponed on Friday, while Pullman School District on Thursday announced a two-week moratorium on athletics and postponed its Friday games against Shadle Park. On Friday, Pullman revised its pause to one week and will resume play Tuesday.

In addition, the Rogers girls home game against Clarkston was postponed.

Makeup dates for these games have not been announced .

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 91, Cheney 68: Jayden Stevens scored 22 points and the visiting Bullpups (6-6, 1-0) beat the Blackhawks (2-9, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Henry Sandberg and Max Allen added 17 points apiece for G-Prep. Jakeb Vallance led Cheney with 29 points and five 3-pointers and Evan Stinson added 22.

University 62, Lewis and Clark 47: Jeremiah Sibley hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points and the visiting Titans (8-4, 1-1) beat the Tigers (5-7, 1-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Landon Lewis led LC with 18 points.

Clarkston 84, Rogers 40: Xavier Santana scored 33 points, including six of the team’s 13 3-pointers, and the visiting Bantams (6-4, 1-1) beat the Pirates (0-10, 0-2) in a GSL 2A game.

Austin Steinwand added 24 points with five 3-pointers for Clarkston. Justin Taylor led Rogers with 12 points and Geremiah Hilburn added 11.

Freeman 68, Colville 65: Quin Goldsmith scored 22 points and the visiting Scotties (11-1, 5-0) beat the Crimson Hawks (10-2, 3-1) in Northeast A League game.

Taylor Wells had 17 points and Boen Phelps added 15 for Freeman. Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 24 points.

Deer Park 70, Newport 44: Seth Hickman scored 19 points, Ian Stapf added 16 and the Stags (9-5, 2-3) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-8, 0-4) in a Northeast A league game. Ethan Balazs led Newport with 12 points.

Liberty 61, Colfax 52: Colton Marsh scored 23 points and the Lancers (10-2, 4-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (9-3, 2-1) in a Northeast 2B game.

London Foland and Tayshawn Colvin added 13 points apiece for Liberty. John Lustig led Colfax with 29 points.

St. George’s 60, Asotin 29: Tanner Watkins scored 14 points, Mason Zarlingo added 13 and the Dragons (5-7, 1-2) beat the visiting Panthers (2-4, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game. Nick Heier led Asotin with 13 points.

Kettle Falls 70, Northport 42: Zane Edwards scored 25 points and the Bulldogs (4-7) beat the visiting Mustangs (2-7) in a nonleague game. Pete Beardslee led Northport with 12 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 66, Valley Christian 36: Reece Isaak scored 26 points and the Warriors (8-2, 3-0) beat the visiting Panthers (3-4, 1-2) in a Northeast 1B South game. Blake Sturgis led Valley Christian with 16 points.

Oakesdale 62, Colton 20: Ryan Henning scored 26 points and went four for seven from the 3-point line and the Nighthawks (5-5, 3-2) beat the visiting Wildcats (0-7, 0-4) in a Southeast 1B game on Friday.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 59, Garfield-Palouse 33: Tanner Fleming scored 20 points and the Eagles (5-4, 2-2) beat the visiting Vikings (0-4, 0-3) in a Southeast 1B game.

Pomeroy 62, Tekoa-Rosalia 60: The Pirates (6-3, 4-0) edged the visiting Timberwolves (6-3, 3-1) in a Southeast 1B game.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 34, Post Falls 24: The Vikings (8-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Trojans (3-10, 0-2) in an Inland Empire League game.

Timberlake 64, Wallace 45: The Tigers (5-3) beat the Miners (1-6) in a nonleague game.

Girls basketball

Gonzaga Prep 68, Cheney 32: Taliah Lee scored 17 points and the visiting Bullpups (11-2, 2-0) beat the Blackhawks (4-8, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Lucy Lynn and Sitara Byrd added 15 points apiece for G-Prep, which put together a 25-point third quarter. Shauna Elliot led Cheney with 11 points.

Lewis and Clark 40, University 38: Vy Tran scored 12 points, Brooklyn Jenson added 11 points and 12 rebounds and the Tigers (7-5, 2-0) beat the visiting Titans (3-8, 0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game.

Katie MacKenzie added 10 points for LC. Eliannah Ramirez led U-Hi with 13 points.

Colfax 60, Liberty 53: Asher Cai scored 26 points, Brynn McGaughy added 23 and the visiting Bulldogs (10-1, 3-0) beat the Lancers (11-1, 4-1) in a Northeast 2B showdown.

Colfax scored 23 in the fourth quarter to erase a five-point deficit. Teagan Colvin led Liberty with 34 points.

St. George’s 45, Asotin 26: Margreit Galow scored 18 points, Annika Bergquist added 16 points and 10 rebounds and the Dragons (5-6, 2-1) beat the visiting Panthers (2-4, 0-2) in a Northeast 2B game.

Kettle Falls 55, Northport 23: Ashley Lawrence scored 24 points and the visiting Bulldogs (8-4) beat the Mustangs (5-5) in a nonleague game. Belle Stark led Northport with 14 points.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 62, Valley Christian 28: The Warriors (6-4, 3-1) beat the visiting Panthers (4-4, 2-2) in a Northeast 1B South game.

Colton 66, Oakesdale 51: The visiting Wildcats (4-1, 2-1) beat the Nighthawks (5-5, 1-3) in a Southeast 1B game.

Garfield-Palouse 48, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 22: Madi Cloniger scored 21 points and the visiting Vikings (5-2, 2-0) beat the Eagles (7-3, 2-2) in a Southeast 1B game. Brooklyn Bailey led SJEL with 12 points.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 58, Post Falls 53: Skylar Burke and Madison Mitchell scores 16 points apiece and the Vikings (14-2, 6-0) beat the visiting Trojans (14-3, 5-1) in an Inland Empire League game. Madi Symons added 13 for CdA. Capri Sims scores 18 points and Lexi Heath had 15 to peal Post Falls.

Lakeland 44, Moscow 32: Addie Kiefer scored 20 points with nine rebounds and the Hawks (5-6, 1-4) beat the visiting Bears (4-12, 0-5) in an Inland Empire League game in Rathdrum. Landry Simon added six steals for Lakeland.

Timberlake 49, Wallace 36: Emma Patrick scored 14 points, Ciara Soumas added 10 and the Tigers (9-4) beat the Miners (8-3) in a nonleague game. Jaden House and Britany Phillips led Wallace with 10 points apiece.