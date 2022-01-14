Spokane County District Court suspends jury trials due to COVID-19 surge

Starting Tuesday, all Spokane County District Court criminal and civil jury trials are suspended until at least Feb. 14 because of surging COVID-19 cases, according to a District Court emergency administrative order.

Intensive care units at Spokane County hospitals are at or near capacity.

The order says bringing in jurors for in-person trials requires congregating a large number of people in a concentrated indoor space, which can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

The order says parties scheduled to start a jury trial between Tuesday and Feb. 14 should report for their scheduled date to address future scheduling unless otherwise authorized by the trial court. Parties should try to appear via Zoom or other virtual format to reduce in-person contact, the order says.