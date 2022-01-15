Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on ‘Jeopardy!’

By Andrew Jeong Washington Post

Amy Schneider, the 42-year-old Oakland, Calif., resident who rose to national fame after embarking on an impressive winning streak on “Jeopardy!” became its first female contestant to amass more than $1 million in regular season winnings last weekend.

In a tweet published Jan. 7 recounting her emotions before the quiz show – which is usually taped months in advance – Schenider, who is an Ohio native, wrote that she had been nervous. “I was getting close to that million, and it would be so disappointing to get this close and not make it. What if I’d grown rusty?”

After she became the fourth person to reach the million-dollar milestone, she wrote: “Welp, looks like I didn’t get too rusty!” Her winnings now total $1,019,600.

Host Ken Jennings, who has himself won more than $4.3 million on the show, asked her how it feels to be a “Jeopardy!” millionaire, to which Schneider said: “Pretty good.”

Schneider has now won 28 games on “Jeopardy,” making her one of the winningest contestants in the show’s history. She has also won more consecutive games than any other female player. “To win 10 and counting – that’s definitely higher than the high end of my internal expectations,” she said in an interview with the Washington Post last year after she had won 11 games.

Schneider’s influence goes beyond the TV screen. Since late fall, she has assembled a sizable following of die-hard fans who flock to her Twitter account for witty postgame recaps. She made national headlines after being robbed at gunpoint last week.

Schneider has also received attention – some hostile – for her gender expression, but her success on “Jeopardy!” has positively shaped how transgender people are viewed at a time when that community is facing deadly threats.

“I am a trans woman, and I’m proud of that fact,” she wrote on Twitter during the Thanksgiving holidays. “(But) I don’t actually think about being trans all that often. … I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret.”

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Schneider said she has enjoyed connecting with the parents – and sometimes grandparents – of younger transgender people.

“There’s a lot of fear for their loved ones who are trans and worry that they might be limited in life,” she said. “To be able to go out there and show that I can be successful in a very mainstream type of way has, I think, made a lot of them feel better about the people in their lives.”

Schneider’s rise has helped anchor the long-running show, which has had several hosts since “Jeopardy!” icon and longtime host Alex Trebek died in 2020.

A burst of million-dollar-winning contestants in recent years has also helped the show regain some of its footing. Schneider is the third contestant to win more than $1 million in the last three years. (Jennings became the first million-dollar-winning contestant on the show in 2004).

“I thought I could win some games,” she told the Associated Press. “But I didn’t think I would do this well.”