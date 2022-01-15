Bengals pull away in second half to sink rival Vandals

From staff reports

POCATELLO – Idaho State’s 3-point shooting was too much for Idaho to overcome on Saturday night.

The host Bengals made 14 3-pointers and shot 50% from the floor in an 81-74 victory over Idaho in a Big Sky Conference men’s basketball game.

A Rashad Smith free throw pulled the Vandals (3-12, 0-5 Big Sky) within 51-44 with 13:02 left in the second half. Idaho State (3-11, 1-4) scored 18 of the game’s next 22 points to race ahead 69-48 and put the game out of reach.

Idaho State’s Tarik Cool scored eight of his game-high 20 points during the game-clinching spurt.

The 14 3-pointers were not ISU’s top effort this season. The Bengals had 20 against Bethesda (California) on Dec. 18.

Emmit Taylor III was 4 for 6 beyond the arc, and Cool was 3 for 6 to lead Idaho State’s shooting.

Taylor finished with 12 points, and Liam Sorensen and Austin Smellie added 11 apiece for the Bengals.

Mikey Dixon scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for Idaho, and Smith added 17 points and seven rebounds.

Jameil King added 14 points for the Vandals and Yusef Salih scored 10.

Idaho made 26 of 64 shots (40.6%), including 9 of 27 (33.3%) on 3-point attempts.

The Bengals, who led 35-34 at halftime, made 29 of 58 shots and 14 of 29 3-pointers (48.3%).

Idaho, which has lost four consecutive games, travels to play Northern Arizona on Monday at 5 p.m.