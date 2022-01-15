Prep roundup: Brayden Field leads Lakeside boys; Kettle Falls’ Mya Edwards passes 1,000-point mark

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho

Boys basketball

Lakeside 55, Deer Park 53: Brayden Field scored 18 points, Kole Hunsaker added 14 and the visiting Eagles (6-6, 2-2) edged the Stags (9-5, 2-4) in a Northeast A league game. Ian Stapf led Deer Park with 21 points.

Reardan 70, Kettle Falls 53: Logan Flaa scored 26 points and Reardan (8-6, 5-3) beat the Bulldogs (4-8, 0-4) in a Northeast 2B game. Zane Edwards led Kettle Falls with 21 points.

Northwest Christian 69, Asotin 57: The visiting Crusaders (8-7, 5-2) beat the Panthers (5-5, 1-3) in a Northeast 2B game.

Odessa 68, Soap Lake 66: Jacob Scrupps scored 35 points and the Tigers (2-6) beat the visiting Eagles (8-8) in overtime in a nonleague game. Daeton Deife added 16 points for Odessa.

Okanogan 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 43: Jaden Radke scored 11 points and the visiting Bulldogs (12-1) beat the Warriors (8-3) in a nonleague game. Reece Isaak led ACH with 16 points.

Sunnyside Christian 76, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 36: Cole Wagener scored 25 points and the Knights (7-3) beat the visiting Broncos (6-5) in a nonleague game. Rory Maloney led SJEL with eight points.

Liberty Christian 72, Colton 28: The visiting Patriots (10-4) beat the Wildcats (0-8) in a nonleague game.

Girls basketball

Kettle Falls 42, Reardan 36: Mya Edwards scored 14 points, eclipsing 1,000 points in her career, and the Bulldogs (9-4, 3-0) beat Reardan (11-4, 4-2) in a Northeast 2B game. LaVay Shurrum led Kettle Falls with 16 points. Ayden Krupke paced Reardan with 26 points.

Asotin 38, Northwest Christian 36: The Panthers (3-4, 1-2) beat the visiting Crusaders (5-8, 2-5) in a Northeast 2B game.

Okanogan 79, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 20: Daniele Sparks scored 20 points, Lexi Lafferty added 19 and the visiting Bulldogs (13-0) beat the Warriors (6-5) in a nonleague game.

Garfield-Palouse 59, Desales 36: Kenzi Pedersen scored 23 points, Madi Cloninger added 17 and the Vikings (6-2) beat the visiting Irish (2-7) in a nonleague game. Morgan Thomas led DeSales with 11 points.

Sunnyside Christian 52, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 30: Ella Alsech scored 15 points and the Knights (6-4) beat the visiting Eagles (7-4) in a nonleague game. Brooklyn Bailey led SJEL with 15 points.

Timberlake 56, Priest River 23: McKennah Kronenberg scored 21 points and the Tigers (10-4, 3-0) beat the visiting Trojans (3-8, 0-2) in an Intermountain League game. Jenna Chase added 13 points for Timberlake.

Wrestling

Rocky Mountain Classic: Led by Q’Veli Quintanilla’s win in the 145-pound weight class, University finished second in the 27-team tournament in Sentinel HS in Missoula, Montana.

U-Hi’s Libby Roberts took third at 103, Max Dillon was second at 120, Tyler Walker second at 126, Samuel Thomas fourth at 152, Tayler Lenhartzen placed fourth at 205 and Elijam Weems finished third at 285.

Coeur d’Alene placed third, four points behind U-Hi. CdA’s Christian Kelly won at 103, Rylan Rogers won at 205, Demarco Piazza was second at 152 and Jaxson Washington placed second at 285.

Lake City was 11th, Ferris placed 13th and East Valley finished 19th.