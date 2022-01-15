Woman struck, killed by alleged impaired driver in Spokane Valley on Saturday night

A pedestrian was struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver Saturday evening on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley, deputies said.

A woman was crossing Sprague Avenue around 5:50 p.m. when the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet van allegedly struck her west of South Chronicle Road, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Spokane Valley Fire Department personnel provided emergency medical treatment to the woman, deputies said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, Michael J. Schuk, 40, remained at the scene, the release said. Investigators believe he was impaired. He was arrested for suspicion of vehicular homicide and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Sprague Avenue between South Carnahan and South Custer roads was closed to traffic in both directions.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the pedestrian’s name at a later time, the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident but has not been contacted by investigators is asked to contact Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Cpl. Todd Miller at (509) 477-3195.