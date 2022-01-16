100 years ago in Spokane: No sports on Sundays? Ministers lamented activities that were keeping boys from church

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Spokane’s ministers decried a modern development: sports on Sundays.

Members of the Spokane Ministerial Association objected to tennis tournaments held on Sundays.

They also noted that Downriver Golf Course was crowded “early every Sunday” in season, and play continued all day.

Also, local clubs were advertising indoor baseball games on Sunday mornings.

“Boys who should be in Sunday school are acting as markers or scorers for these indoor baseball games,” noted one minister.

The association took no formal action, but some ministers said “something must be done to do away with these games on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, a member of the association’s “civic righteousness committee” asked the association to go on record as opposing the upcoming vaudeville appearance of the wife of notorious bank robber Roy Gardner. They feared she would tell of “the noble qualities” of the man known as the “Smiling Bandit.”

From the skating beat: Frigid weather brought out thousands of ice skaters in Spokane. Park superintendent John Duncan said there were approximately 1,500 skaters at the Manito Park pond, and an equal number at the Cannon Hill Park pond.

The cold and snow also brought out the coasters (sledders). In an effort to keep children off dangerous streets, the parks department created safe coasting hills on Cowley Street, Elm Street and Downriver Park, with supervisors at the tops and bottoms of those hills.