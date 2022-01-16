The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Features

Family Calendar for Jan. 17-24 – Books and Crafts On-the-Go, story times and writing

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 16, 2022

Paloma Bribriesco, 6, skims a book in the children's nonfiction section as she looks for more books to take home with her mother Jasmine Hernandez at the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Public Library in Cedar Rapids on Dec. 27. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette/AP)
By Emily Connery emilyc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5434

Books and Crafts On-the-Go – Stop by the Children’s Library every Friday in January to pick up a kit to make wishing wands for the new year. Kits available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Building With Books: A Lego Storytime – Listen to and re-create a story using Lego bricks or other crafting materials, then share your creations with the group. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kids Zoomy Art – A Zoom art class for children. Ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Bags containing art materials available for pickup. Contact Create by phone at (509) 447-9277 and email at create@createarts.org for more information. Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Play Dungeons and Dragons on Discord. For children ages 13-19. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Preschool Story STEM: What Floats? – Read a book and test household items to see if they float. Open to preschoolers and their caregivers. For a full list of supplies or to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org. Friday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Garfield Lego Build Challenge – Compete with a team of two to four people in a hands-on Lego building challenge. Open to children ages 5 and older and adults. To register, email garfield@whitcolib.org. Friday, 12:15-3:15 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Free. (509) 635-1490.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

eSports Club – Team up with other teens while playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Program is available online via Discord or in-person. Open to children ages 13-19. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Winter Open House – Play games, meet and learn about the animals that live onsite and explore the “wintery-science wonderland.” Walk-ins welcome. Masks required. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Outdoor Learning Center, 8508 E. Upriver Drive, Building B, Spokane Valley. $5 suggested donation. (509) 340-1028.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Jan. 24, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Prenatal Breastfeeding Course – A fully comprehensive introduction to breastfeeding taught by a nurse practitioner. Partners/support people welcome. Includes two weeks of post-delivery text support. Email admin@nurturespokane.com to register. Jan. 24, 6-8 p.m. Nurture Lactation, 2607 S. Southeast Blvd., #B150. (509) 954-5337.

