Family Calendar for Jan. 17-24 – Books and Crafts On-the-Go, story times and writing

Books and Crafts On-the-Go – Stop by the Children’s Library every Friday in January to pick up a kit to make wishing wands for the new year. Kits available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Building With Books: A Lego Storytime – Listen to and re-create a story using Lego bricks or other crafting materials, then share your creations with the group. Register at scld.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Tuesday, 4-4:45 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kids Zoomy Art – A Zoom art class for children. Ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Bags containing art materials available for pickup. Contact Create by phone at (509) 447-9277 and email at create@createarts.org for more information. Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Play Dungeons and Dragons on Discord. For children ages 13-19. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Preschool Story STEM: What Floats? – Read a book and test household items to see if they float. Open to preschoolers and their caregivers. For a full list of supplies or to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org. Friday, 10:30-11 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Garfield Lego Build Challenge – Compete with a team of two to four people in a hands-on Lego building challenge. Open to children ages 5 and older and adults. To register, email garfield@whitcolib.org. Friday, 12:15-3:15 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 N. Third St., Garfield. Free. (509) 635-1490.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

eSports Club – Team up with other teens while playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Program is available online via Discord or in-person. Open to children ages 13-19. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Winter Open House – Play games, meet and learn about the animals that live onsite and explore the “wintery-science wonderland.” Walk-ins welcome. Masks required. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Outdoor Learning Center, 8508 E. Upriver Drive, Building B, Spokane Valley. $5 suggested donation. (509) 340-1028.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Jan. 24, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Prenatal Breastfeeding Course – A fully comprehensive introduction to breastfeeding taught by a nurse practitioner. Partners/support people welcome. Includes two weeks of post-delivery text support. Email admin@nurturespokane.com to register. Jan. 24, 6-8 p.m. Nurture Lactation, 2607 S. Southeast Blvd., #B150. (509) 954-5337.