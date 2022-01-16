Fog advisory lifts, snow is in the forecast by the end of the week in Spokane

Dense fog settled over Spokane over the weekend, and drivers faced low visibility and slick roads during a fog advisory.

Steven Van Horn, meteorologist with Spokane’s National Weather Service, said warm air settled over cold air, caused by a high-pressure ridge that hovered over Spokane.

“You don’t get a lot of mixing near the surface and the surface is pretty moist as well,” he said. “It just settles in and doesn’t go anywhere.”

The foggy pattern will likely continue in patches on Monday, but Van Horn said it will clear by midweek.

“We are going to kind of get a break in the middle portion of the week, but as we go into the end of next week we’ll go into another high-pressure pattern where we’ll see a potential for fog,” Van Horn said.

There’s also a chance of light snow in the mountains, which could make travel tricky for motorists, he said.

The weather service predicts Spokane will see a chance of sprinkles and snow flurries between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, and possible rain after 1 p.m.

The patchy dense fog was expected to continue between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, but the service predicted it would get sunny by the later afternoon.