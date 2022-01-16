Former Washington State receiver Travell Harris scores final collegiate touchdown at Hula Bowl

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Back in his home state, Travell Harris tallied his final collegiate touchdown Saturday.

The former Washington State slot receiver, a native of Tampa, Florida, hauled in a 73-yard score during the Hula Bowl in Orlando.

Harris shook off a cornerback with a shimmy near the line of scrimmage and cut across the field on a deep route, racing right past a safety late in the third quarter at the Bounce House on UCF’s campus.

Running free, Harris collected a lofted pass from scrambling Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters about 30 yards downfield and sped to the end zone untouched.

The big-play threat declared for the NFL draft on Jan. 3 after five years at WSU. Harris declined to accept a final year of collegiate eligibility after posting career-highs this season with 814 yards, 76 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Approximately 150 professional scouts from four leagues attended the Hula Bowl all-star showcase, according to Sports Illustrated.

Former WSU linebacker Jahad Woods, the program’s all-time leader in games played, also participated. A five-year starter for WSU from 2017-21, Woods has completed his collegiate eligibility and hopes to find a home in the NFL this year.

Statistics for the game haven’t been made available.

Woods and Harris both played under former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith for Team Aina (land), which lost 21-20 to Team Kai (sea) and former Baltimore Ravens head man Brian Billick.