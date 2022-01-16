Hit-and-run driver strikes two 12-year-old girls, killing 1
UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 16, 2022
Associated Press
MIDLAND, Wash. – A hit-and-run driver struck two 12-year-old girls who were apparently walking to the store in the town of Midland, Washington, killing one and critically injuring the other, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
The collision happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the town south of Tacoma.
The girls were walking against traffic like they were supposed to be, Sgt. Darren Moss, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told the Seattle Times.
The truck went off the road and into a ditch, but Moss said it wasn’t immediately clear if that happened before or after the girls were hit.
Officers found the truck later Saturday and say they were working to identify the driver.
