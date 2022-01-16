The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 32° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Hit-and-run driver strikes two 12-year-old girls, killing 1

UPDATED: Sun., Jan. 16, 2022

Associated Press

Associated Press

MIDLAND, Wash. – A hit-and-run driver struck two 12-year-old girls who were apparently walking to the store in the town of Midland, Washington, killing one and critically injuring the other, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

The collision happened at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the town south of Tacoma.

The girls were walking against traffic like they were supposed to be, Sgt. Darren Moss, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told the Seattle Times.

The truck went off the road and into a ditch, but Moss said it wasn’t immediately clear if that happened before or after the girls were hit.

Officers found the truck later Saturday and say they were working to identify the driver.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW