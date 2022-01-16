Schedule update: Gonzaga will entertain San Francisco on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Gonzaga is no longer facing a lengthy gap before its next basketball game.

The Zags will take on San Francisco at 8 p.m. Thursday at the McCarthey Athletic Center, Gonzaga announced Sunday. CBS Sports Network will televise the contest. The Jan. 6 matchup between the two teams was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in GU’s program.

Men’s basketball season tickets for the Jan. 6 game vs. San Francisco will be valid for entry Thursday. ZAG members can purchase single-game tickets at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The Gonzaga women, scheduled to entertain Portland at 6 p.m., will now tip off at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed online on the WCC Network. Tickets can be purchased at www.GoZags.com/tickets.

The second-ranked Zags (14-2, 3-0 WCC) were originally scheduled to face Pacific in Stockton on Thursday, but that game was called off in response to COVID concerns in the Tigers’ program.

Prior to the GU-USF reschedule announcement, Gonzaga wasn’t scheduled to play again until Thursday, Jan. 27, vs. Loyola Marymount. The Zags pounded Santa Clara 115-83 on Saturday.

“Take it one day at a time, focus on what we can and control what we can,” Zags senior guard Rasir Bolton said of the upcoming week after Saturday’s win. “Play when they tell us we can play or if the game’s canceled, we’ll go in and practice.”

San Francisco’s road game against Portland on Thursday has been pushed back to Saturday, Feb. 5.

“In an attempt to try to get all those Quad 1 opportunities in for the league, Portland was a good partner and allowed us to get that game in,” Dons coach Todd Golden told the San Francisco Chronicle. “So, we’ll be going up to Spokane on Wednesday.”

Thursday’s matchup will be a big one on the WCC’s ever-changing schedule. The Zags are the only unbeaten team left in the conference standings. Six teams, including the Dons, have one loss. Five teams have only played two WCC games.

San Francisco suffered its first WCC setback in excruciating fashion late Saturday night. The Dons (15-3, 2-1) led by 10 in the second half, but they were outscored 10-4 in the final 3 minutes and lost to visiting BYU 71-69.

USF dropped to No. 36 in the NET rankings. The Dons are among four WCC teams projected in the NCAA Tournament field by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. USF was a 10 seed in Lunardi’s most recent bracket Friday.

Gonzaga, which currently doesn’t have a game scheduled for Saturday, is in the mix for the top overall seed.