Spokane Valley firefighters extinguish Sunday morning apartment blaze

A first-floor apartment at a building in Spokane Valley burned Sunday morning, displacing the residents that were not home.

The fire was reported before 11 a.m. in the 13100 block of East Valleyway Avenue, according to a news release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department. Heavy smoke was seen billowing from a door and window, but no one was in the unit at the time of the fire.

Adjoining apartments were evacuated, but damage was confined to the apartment where the fire started, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported.

The occupants will be staying with family following the fire, according to the news release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.