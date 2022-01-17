Deputy chief selected to head Spokane Valley Fire Department after current chief retires

Fire Commissioners at the Spokane Valley Fire Department selected a new fire chief, the department announced Monday.

Deputy Chief Frank Soto Jr. will take over as chief of the Spokane Valley Fire Department this spring after the current chief retires.

The Spokane Valley Board of Fire Commissioners made a contingent offer to Soto Jr. pending contract approval.

Chief Bryan Collins announced he would retire last fall and will officially leave the department at beginning of March.

“Chief Soto Jr. has been a valuable addition to the SVFD team since his arrival last year,” Collins said in the statement. “I have great confidence in his ability to continue to lead this agency in the years to come and to build upon the many relationships and successes within the department and our communities that are critical to future success.”

The board of fire commissioners received seventeen applications for the position. Three finalists were then interviewed by a group comprised of fire commissioners, union representatives, and community leaders from the fire district. Ultimately, Soto Jr. was selected.

“We are grateful so many qualified applicants were interested in this position,” said Patrick Burch, Spokane Valley Fire Department Fire Commission Chair. “It is a testament to the quality-of-service SVFD provides every day. Chief Frank Soto Jr. will be instrumental in continuing this tradition of excellence and service to our community.”

The commissioners will vote on the contract at their next meeting on Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. Due to COVID-19 the meeting will be held virtually but can be watched live on Facebook, YouTube, and the fire department’s website.