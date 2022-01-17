Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren named WCC freshman of the week for fifth time
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 17, 2022
Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren collected WCC freshman of the week honors for the fifth time this season.
The 7-foot forward from Minneapolis averaged 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.0 steals as the Zags crushed BYU 110-84 and Santa Clara 115-83.
Holmgren posted his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 boards against Santa Clara. He had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks against the Cougars.
Holmgren leads the WCC in rebounding (8.5) and ranks third in field-goal percentage (61.1). He’s seventh nationally at 3.38 blocks per game. He’s second in scoring (13.1) for the Zags.
