Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren named WCC freshman of the week for fifth time

UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 17, 2022

Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren hits a 3-pointer against Santa Clara in GU's 115-83 win Saturday. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren hits a 3-pointer against Santa Clara in GU's 115-83 win Saturday. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren collected WCC freshman of the week honors for the fifth time this season.

The 7-foot forward from Minneapolis averaged 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 1.0 steals as the Zags crushed BYU 110-84 and Santa Clara 115-83.

Holmgren posted his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 boards against Santa Clara. He had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks against the Cougars.

Holmgren leads the WCC in rebounding (8.5) and ranks third in field-goal percentage (61.1). He’s seventh nationally at 3.38 blocks per game. He’s second in scoring (13.1) for the Zags.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball