Gonzaga’s hot-shooting Bree Salenbien earns first WCC freshman of the week award

Gonzaga guard Bree Salenbien earned WCC freshman of the week honors for the first time on Monday.

The 6-foot-2 Salenbien led the Gonzaga women’s basketball team during Thursday’s 92-51 win over Pacific with a career-best 14 points, making all four of her 3-point attempts in only 14 minutes of play.

In Saturday’s 76-66 win over San Diego, Salenbien hit a key 3-pointer to swing momentum in GU’s favor.

In Gonzaga’s two victories, she went 5-for-6 from the 3-point line and averaged 8.5 points.