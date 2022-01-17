Gonzaga’s hot-shooting Bree Salenbien earns first WCC freshman of the week award
UPDATED: Mon., Jan. 17, 2022
Gonzaga guard Bree Salenbien earned WCC freshman of the week honors for the first time on Monday.
The 6-foot-2 Salenbien led the Gonzaga women’s basketball team during Thursday’s 92-51 win over Pacific with a career-best 14 points, making all four of her 3-point attempts in only 14 minutes of play.
In Saturday’s 76-66 win over San Diego, Salenbien hit a key 3-pointer to swing momentum in GU’s favor.
In Gonzaga’s two victories, she went 5-for-6 from the 3-point line and averaged 8.5 points.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.