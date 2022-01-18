Ask Congress to follow Spokane’s example

It was great to read about the Spokane City Council allocating money for the housing crisis, one of the major causes of homelessness. In addition, the allocations for child care will help parents get back to work.

Sadly, Congress failed to continue the Child Tax Credit increase that lifted 3.6 million children out of poverty. As part of the Build Back Better legislation that recently stalled in the Senate, in spite of efforts by Washington Sen. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, the Child Tax Credit, along with critical child care funds, housing relief and health care improvements will have to wait.

Spokane’s example of taking action on these critical needs can be followed in Congress, if they hear from us. Call (202-224-3121) or email those who represent you and let’s move America on to equity and hope for all, instead of pushing our children back into poverty.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish