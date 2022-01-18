Central Valley hopes to hire new superintendent by April 25

The Central Valley School District hopes to select a new superintendent by April 25, according to district documents.

The first step is to select a search firm, and the district already has set a deadline of Friday to receive bids and other details from interested firms.

The board said it would review those proposals at its next scheduled meeting, set for Monday.

The board also designated attorney Jay Rowell as the District liaison for the Superintendent search.

“A very important part of the work of the search firm we select will be to help us develop a list of leadership attributes desired in our next Superintendent,” the board said in a statement.

It continued: “We will be seeking input directly from our staff as well as various other stakeholders. We will also include a robust community outreach plan to ensure our Central Valley community has an active voice in the process.”

Ben Small, superintendent at Central Valley since 2008, announced last week that he would retire on June 30.

“We know that the selection of a new Superintendent is as important to you as it is to the Board,” said the board, adding that it would update progress on the district website.