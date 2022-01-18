Culinary calendar for Jan. 19-26 – Chicken butchery and Algerian, Tunisian, Moroccan, French and plant-based cooking classes

By Allyssa Dotson The Spokesman Review

Culinary

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up 2 Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. through Feb. 23. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Chicken Butchery With Chef Peter Froese from Gander & Ryegrass – Learn how to break down a whole chicken, followed by cooking chicken breast with fresh pasta for Alfredo. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Wine and Spice Dinner (sold out) – Chef Caleb Smith cooks up creations featuring spices from Spiceology. Get tickets at arborcrest.com. Thursday, 6 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $60. (509) 747-3903.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class: Beloved Food of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia With Chef Patricia – Learn to make a Tunisian carrot salad, ommek houria, and Moroccan couscous boulettes, a vegetable stew served with couscous and meatballs. For dessert, make the Algerian dish kalb el louz, a semolina and almond cake. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

The Cause and Effect of Food and Wine Pairing Class (sold out) – Learn six traditional ways that wine and food are paired. Taught by Eric Cook. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Italian Sunday Supper (sold out) – Learn to make Pittsburgh beans and greens, chicken piccata and spaghetti and meatballs from scratch. For dessert, it’s affogato. Italian-American meal taught by chef Allison. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Vive la France! With Chef Cara – Learn how to make zucchini with sauce, scallops, lime butter, watercress and raspberries. For dessert, it’s chocolate mousse. Jan. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Plant-Based Vegan Cooking Class – Learn to make orzo salad, fried zucchini, moussaka with lentils, butterscotch date cake and more. Jan. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.