Culinary calendar for Jan. 19-26 – Chicken butchery and Algerian, Tunisian, Moroccan, French and plant-based cooking classes

The oysters of guest chef Joe Morris of Luna at Chefs Shuck With Us at Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar downtown on Nov. 17. (Courtesy of Ari Nordhagen)
By Allyssa Dotson The Spokesman Review

Culinary

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up 2 Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. through Feb. 23. Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Chicken Butchery With Chef Peter Froese from Gander & Ryegrass – Learn how to break down a whole chicken, followed by cooking chicken breast with fresh pasta for Alfredo. Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Wine and Spice Dinner (sold out) – Chef Caleb Smith cooks up creations featuring spices from Spiceology. Get tickets at arborcrest.com. Thursday, 6 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $60. (509) 747-3903.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class: Beloved Food of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia With Chef Patricia – Learn to make a Tunisian carrot salad, ommek houria, and Moroccan couscous boulettes, a vegetable stew served with couscous and meatballs. For dessert, make the Algerian dish kalb el louz, a semolina and almond cake. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

The Cause and Effect of Food and Wine Pairing Class (sold out) – Learn six traditional ways that wine and food are paired. Taught by Eric Cook. Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Italian Sunday Supper (sold out) – Learn to make Pittsburgh beans and greens, chicken piccata and spaghetti and meatballs from scratch. For dessert, it’s affogato. Italian-American meal taught by chef Allison. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Vive la France! With Chef Cara – Learn how to make zucchini with sauce, scallops, lime butter, watercress and raspberries. For dessert, it’s chocolate mousse. Jan. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Plant-Based Vegan Cooking Class – Learn to make orzo salad, fried zucchini, moussaka with lentils, butterscotch date cake and more. Jan. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

