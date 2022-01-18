Driver dies 3 days after crash with moose on Interstate 90 west of Spokane
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 18, 2022
The driver in a moose-versus-vehicle collision last week died three days after the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Scott J. Brodie, 63, of Ritzville was westbound on Interstate 90 about 12 miles west of Spokane on Jan. 12 when a moose crossed his path, according to WSP.
The crash extensively damaged the car. The moose died.
Brodie was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical center, where he died Saturday.
His passenger, Elizabeth Glazatcheff, 60, sustained minor injuries.
