News >  Crime/Public Safety

Former Pasco police officer hires new attorney as he faces second trial in 1986 cold case murder

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 18, 2022

Former Pasco police officer Richard Aguirre awaits his trial last week at the Spokane County Courthouse. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The former Pasco police officer accused of the 1986 murder of Ruby Doss has a new attorney ahead of his second trial set for May.

Richard Aguirre, 57, hired Karen Lindholdt, a defense attorney who has practiced in Spokane since the mid-1990s.

At his trial in December for Doss’ murder, Aguirre was represented by John Henry Browne, a Seattle attorney who’s represented infamous clients like Ted Bundy. It ended in a mistrial.

Browne has represented Aguirre for years, including at two trials for rape charges in Pasco. The first rape trial ended in a mistrial, and Aguirre was acquitted at the second.

The cause of Browne’s departure was not made public, instead being filed under seal, according to court documents. The reasons behind Browne’s motion to withdraw are attorney-client privileged and contain information that could be prejudicial to Aguirre, according to court documents.

Browne did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Maryann Moreno found Browne’s reasons for withdrawal to be sufficient and granted the substitution of counsel.

Aguirre’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 31.

