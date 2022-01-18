Cache Reset
Opinion >  Letters

Not one ‘thank you’ offered at shelter

Recently, my husband and I put together several “winter items” to be delivered to those in need. Instructions were to deliver the items to the Cannon Street shelter at 527 S. Cannon St.

After bagging the donated items, we drove to the shelter and my husband carried them in. We were greatly disappointed when first of all, no one greeted us, no one acknowledged our donation or where to place it, and lastly, not one person thanked us for caring to make the donation. Pretty difficult and sad when two words (“thank you”) would have done the trick! What is this world coming to? Being kind and grateful is becoming a thankless task. We can tell you, it won’t happen again!

Sharon Ohland

Spokane Valley

 

