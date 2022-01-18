Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Newport
A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run near Newport on Monday evening.
A woman was walking south on the northbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 2 at about 6:45 p.m. when a car drove onto the shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver hit the pedestrian before fleeing, WSP said.
Newport Police found the car a short time later and it has been taken into evidence, said Sgt. Greg Riddell. Troopers contacted the vehicle’s owner , he said. No arrest has yet been made.
The pedestrian had not been identified as of Tuesday night.
