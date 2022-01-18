The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 34° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Newport

UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 18, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A pedestrian died after a hit-and-run near Newport on Monday evening.

A woman was walking south on the northbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 2 at about 6:45 p.m. when a car drove onto the shoulder, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The driver hit the pedestrian before fleeing, WSP said.

Newport Police found the car a short time later and it has been taken into evidence, said Sgt. Greg Riddell. Troopers contacted the vehicle’s owner , he said. No arrest has yet been made.

The pedestrian had not been identified as of Tuesday night.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety