Opinion >  Letters

Shoveling the driveway: not so straightforward

Today I was outside shoveling my driveway in order to get to the grass to clear a pathway for my two small poodles to do their business when two police officers, Richmond and Burnworth stopped to give me a helping hand. They shoveled my two-car driveway and an area on the grass for my poodles. THANK YOU! Also, another individual walking by offered to help and a man driving by in his car thanked the officers for helping me. I grew up on a ranch in Montana so I’m used to hard work. I enjoy shoveling snow which is great physical therapy for me.

Spokane is a very giving community in many ways and always reaches out to help others when needed. I “thank” everyone who has stopped to help me over the past four years, especially the Spokane police officers today. Your help is always appreciated. I volunteer my time in Spokane as I believe it is important to give back to the communities where we live as there are always areas where there are unmet needs.

Many times when I have been out shoveling my driveway these past four years many other people of all ages have stopped to help me. There have been times when I did the whole driveway which would take me a few hours to do as I’m on a scooter and can’t walk. I have been on a scooter since 2001 due to back and hip issues. I’m very thankful that I can still live life to the fullest, see the sunshine and smell the roses! I tell others to be thankful that they can walk because once you lose the ability to walk your life changes dramatically.

Jude Cormier

Spokane

 

