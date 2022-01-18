Snoop Dogg planning to launch a hot dog brand called ‘Snoop Doggs’

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Snoop Dogg, already famous for sipping on “gin and juice” and smoking cannabis, is getting into the junk food game.

The hip-hop superstar is apparently planning to launch his own line of hot dogs, aptly called “Snoop Doggs.”

According to Billboard, Snoop’s attorneys applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a federal trademark registration on the term “Snoop Doggs,” stating that he plans to use it to sell hot dogs, various types of sausage and other products in December.

Ironically, the 50-year-old rapper (whose given name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) swore he would never eat a hot dog after learning how the popular snack food was made during a 2016 “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance.

But eating and selling are two different things.

Attorneys for the “Doggystyle” rapper made the filing as a so-called intent-to-use application, which means Snoop hasn’t launched a brand yet but has a serious intent to do so and wants to lock down the name ahead of time.

Surprisingly, this hasn’t been thought of before during his 30-year rap career.

But maybe it won’t materialize. His 2011 “Snoop Scoops” ice cream brand idea never came to fruition.

And there’s that whole Charlie Brown business he may have to contend with.

The Long Beach, Calif.-born lyricist said his mother nicknamed him after the Snoopy anthropomorphic beagle character because he was a fan of Charles M. Schulz’s iconic “Peanuts” cartoon.

Martha Stewart’s “Potluck Dinner Party” partner has had recent endorsement deals with Dunkin Donuts, The General insurance, Doritos and Corona.

In 2020, he launched his own line of wine with the San Francisco-based wine brand 19 Crimes.