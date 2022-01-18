Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112
UPDATED: Tue., Jan. 18, 2022
Associated Press
MADRID – Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112 years and 341 days, the records agency said.
De la Fuente passed away at home in León, a city in northwest Spain, it said.
Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man in September, when he was 112 years and 211 days. It said he was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of León on Feb. 11, 1909.
De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at 13, Spain’s state-run news agency EFE reported.
He survived the Spanish flu that broke out in 1918 and with his wife, Antonina, had seven daughters and one son, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, it said.
He was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, EFE said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.