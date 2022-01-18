Three Bulldogs make President’s List, Gonzaga achieves team GPA of 3.01

The recent on-court success of Gonzaga’s basketball was rewarded on Monday when the Bulldogs returned to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 rankings, but Mark Few’s team was also recognized for what it’s accomplished in the classroom over the last semester.

Gonzaga posted a cumulative fall grade-point-average of 3.01 and three Bulldog players – Rasir Bolton, Matthew Lang and Abe Eagle – posted individual GPAs greater than 3.85, earning them places on the President’s List.

Lisa Fortier’s Gonzaga women had three players on the President’s List and three more on the Dean’s List, which recognizes athletes who had a GPA of 3.50-3.84. President’s List selections were Maud Huijbens, Abby O’Connor and Cierra Walker, while Dean’s List honorees were Calli Stokes, Kaylynne Truong and Mckayla Williams.

As a department, Gonzaga combined to post a GPA of 3.45 for the fall semester. It was the second-highest fall semester average behind the fall of 2020 and signified the 12th consecutive semester where Gonzaga posted a departmental GPA above 3.30. Each of Gonzaga’s 16 athletic programs achieved over a 3.0 GPA in the semester.

Gonzaga’s women’s tennis team led the department with a combined GPA of 3.73 and men’s golf followed closely behind with team-record 3.71 GPA. The Bulldogs’ women’s rowing program posted a 3.62 team GPA.