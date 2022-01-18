Ultimate sacrifice means nothing

It will be a sad day for veterans when Spokane School District 81 (Spokane Public Schools) demolishes a Washington state and local veterans monument.

Now known as Joe Albi Stadium, the original name in 1950 was Spokane Memorial Stadium. The stadium was built as a memorial to our fallen heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice, for our freedom. Two monuments markers still stand and proudly read, “HONORING THOSE OF THIS STATE WHO DIED FOR THEIR COUNTRY.”

In 1948, ‘49 and ‘50 citizens fundraised $600,000 to build the stadium. “They were overjoyed to present it as a gift to the city, free and clear, as a memorial to our city’s sons who gave their lives, in their country’s wars.” The stadium was to be a lasting and useful monument (Sept. 10, 1950, The Spokesman-Review).

The mayor of Spokane, Arthur R. Meehan; W. Otto Warn, the president of the Chamber of Commerce; and Clifford E. Lucas, president of the Spokane School Board, all agreed in a City Council meeting that the stadium should be a “permanent memorial to our war heroes” (July 14, 1950, Spokane Daily Chronicle).

More information can be found in the veterans memorial preservation and recognition act of 2003.

Please help, my local, state and national leaders won’t!

Craig Gerlack

Spokane