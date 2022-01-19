Gonzaga women to play San Francisco in makeup game Feb. 7
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 19, 2022
The Gonzaga women will host San Francisco on Feb. 7 in a West Coast Conference game originally scheduled for Dec. 30 that was postponed by COVID-19 protocols.
The game will tip off at 6 p.m.
The date is the first of three WCC games on the GU schedule that was postponed.
Games yet to be rescheduled include a Jan. 1 contest at Loyola Marymount and a Jan. 8 date in the Kennel against Santa Clara.
Santa Clara saw its first four WCC games postponed by COVID but has played its last three.
USF is 7-10 overall and 1-4 in the WCC.
The game on Dec. 30 also was earmarked for the jersey retirement of GU legend Courtney Vandersloot. The event has not been rescheduled .
Season tickets to the Dec. 30 game will be valid for entry on Feb. 7, the athletic department said. Single-game tickets for the rescheduled date are now available for purchase at www.GoZags.com/tickets.
