Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot in face on lower South Hill

From staff reports

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the face Wednesday near Sixth Avenue and Cedar Street on the lower South Hill, Spokane police say.

Officers responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. to find a victim with gunshot wounds, and rendered him aid, according to Spokane police Lt. Terry Preuninger.

Spokane police detained a man found blocks away, and don’t believe there are any other people involved. Preuninger said the man is not under arrest at this time.

“We believe every person who was involved in this has been accounted for,” he said.

Major Crimes detectives are on scene and investigating, Preuninger said. Cedar is temporarily closed in the surrounding area from Sixth to Seventh.

There is no word yet on the cause of the shooting.