Mead COVID-19 cases hit another record as other local districts see more infections

The Mead School District set another record for COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, reporting 837 positive tests in the past 10 days.

One day earlier, the district had 787 positive tests.

Numbers were also higher in Cheney, which reported a record 245 cases since Jan. 10. Numbers had dipped slightly from Monday to Tuesday, but hit new territory on Wednesday, partly because of 104 cases at Cheney High School.

Neighboring Medical Lake also showed a new high, with 98 cases in the last two weeks.

Coeur d’Alene Schools also is on pace for higher numbers. Last week it reported 278 cases; as of Wednesday, this week’s total stood at 243.

The district also recorded 636 people “out of buildings.”

Coeur d’Alene announced Wednesday the cancellation of Friday’s “Fight for the Fish” spirit competition between Coeur d’Alene and Lake City high schools.

The basketball games will still be played, the district said in a letter to families.

Creston School District in Lincoln County announced that because of “a high number of staff illness,” it would close its schools on Thursday and Friday.

The days will be made up June 14-15.