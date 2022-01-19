Mead High School lockdown due to phone threat deputies later deemed not credible
UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 19, 2022
Mead High School went into a modified lockdown Wednesday afternoon after staff received a threatening phone call.
The school’s resource deputy assessed the situation and ultimately administrators moved the school into a modified lockdown, while additional deputies responded to help investigate the threat, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Investigators had yet to identify of the person who placed the call as of 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon but do not believe the threat to be credible.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference #10007431.
