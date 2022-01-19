The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 34° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Mead High School lockdown due to phone threat deputies later deemed not credible

UPDATED: Wed., Jan. 19, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Mead High School went into a modified lockdown Wednesday afternoon after staff received a threatening phone call.

The school’s resource deputy assessed the situation and ultimately administrators moved the school into a modified lockdown, while additional deputies responded to help investigate the threat, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. 

Investigators had yet to identify of the person who placed the call as of 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon but do not believe the threat to be credible.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference #10007431.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety